Energy Curing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Energy Curing Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 Energy Curing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Curing is a photochemical process in which a high-intensity electromagnetic wave is used to dry inks, coatings, or adhesives.

Basically, this process involves mixing of liquid monomers and oligomers with a small portion of photo-initiators, which is then exposed to energy.

The global Energy Curing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Energy Curing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Energy Curing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allnex Belgium

Alberdingk Boley

BASF

DSM

Covestro

Nippon Synthetic

Wanhua Chemical

Hitachi Chemical

Eternal Chemical

Miwon Specialty

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By composition

Oligomers

Monomers

Pigments/Non-reactive/Additives

Photo-initiators

By oligomer chemistry

Non Acrylates & Oligoamines

Epoxy Acrylate

Polyester Acrylate

Urethane Acrylate

Segment by Application

Industrial Coatings

Wood & Paper Coatings

Plastic Coatings

Metal Coatings

Overprint Varnish

Electronics

Printing Inks

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Energy Curing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Energy Curing

1.2 Energy Curing Segment By composition

1.2.1 Global Energy Curing Production Growth Rate Comparison By composition (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Oligomers

1.2.3 Monomers

1.2.4 Pigments/Non-reactive/Additives

1.2.5 Photo-initiators

1.3 Energy Curing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Energy Curing Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial Coatings

1.3.3 Wood & Paper Coatings

1.3.4 Plastic Coatings

1.3.5 Metal Coatings

1.3.6 Overprint Varnish

1.3.7 Electronics

1.3.8 Printing Inks

1.4 Global Energy Curing Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Energy Curing Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Energy Curing Market Size

1.5.1 Global Energy Curing Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Energy Curing Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Energy Curing Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Energy Curing Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Energy Curing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Energy Curing Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Energy Curing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Energy Curing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Energy Curing Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Energy Curing Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Energy Curing Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Energy Curing Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Energy Curing Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Energy Curing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Energy Curing Production

3.4.1 North America Energy Curing Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Energy Curing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Energy Curing Production

3.5.1 Europe Energy Curing Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Energy Curing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Energy Curing Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Energy Curing Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Energy Curing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Energy Curing Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Energy Curing Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Energy Curing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Energy Curing Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Energy Curing Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Energy Curing Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Energy Curing Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Energy Curing Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Energy Curing Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Energy Curing Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Energy Curing Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Energy Curing Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Energy Curing Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Energy Curing Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Energy Curing Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Energy Curing Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Energy Curing Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Energy Curing Business

7.1 Allnex Belgium

7.1.1 Allnex Belgium Energy Curing Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Energy Curing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Allnex Belgium Energy Curing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Alberdingk Boley

7.2.1 Alberdingk Boley Energy Curing Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Energy Curing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Alberdingk Boley Energy Curing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Energy Curing Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Energy Curing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BASF Energy Curing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DSM

7.4.1 DSM Energy Curing Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Energy Curing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DSM Energy Curing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Covestro

7.5.1 Covestro Energy Curing Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Energy Curing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Covestro Energy Curing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Nippon Synthetic

7.6.1 Nippon Synthetic Energy Curing Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Energy Curing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Nippon Synthetic Energy Curing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Wanhua Chemical

7.7.1 Wanhua Chemical Energy Curing Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Energy Curing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Wanhua Chemical Energy Curing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hitachi Chemical

7.8.1 Hitachi Chemical Energy Curing Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Energy Curing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hitachi Chemical Energy Curing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Eternal Chemical

7.9.1 Eternal Chemical Energy Curing Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Energy Curing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Eternal Chemical Energy Curing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Miwon Specialty

7.10.1 Miwon Specialty Energy Curing Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Energy Curing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Miwon Specialty Energy Curing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

