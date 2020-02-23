Energy Contract Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Energy Contract Manufacturing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Energy contract manufacturers provide support on several energy projects of commercials and government. Various services offered by energy contract manufacturers include design & engineering, manufacturing, assembly, testing & inspection, and maintenance. The government of different countries is working to meet their targeted renewable energy installations. Thus, the government is providing contracts for companies to build new energy solutions. For instance, in March 2016, the Ontario government has selected around 11 companies for renewable energy projects in the province. These 11 companies include EDP Renewables Canada Ltd. and Ontario Power Generation, Inc. The government provided 16 contracts for building seven solar projects, five wind projects, and four hydroelectric projects. Additionally, the growing focus of government of Asia-Pacific countries towards renewable energy sources is also expected to create a significant opportunity for the global energy contract manufacturing market.

Moreover, there are some factors driving the growth of the global energy contract manufacturing market which includes increasing adoption of renewable energy across the globe and the growing trend of outsourcing energy services. In addition, rising demand for energy efficient technologies and increasing oil & gas production across the globe are further contributing towards the market growth. However, there are certain restraining factors hindering the growth of the global energy contract manufacturing market, including high initial investment and stringent government regulations regarding sustainable development.

Furthermore, the global energy contract manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of end-user, service and source type. Based on the end-user segment, the market is classified into commercial and government. Based on the service segment, the market is classified into manufacturing, design & engineering, assembly, testing & inspection, and maintenance. Based on the type, the market is classified into renewable and non-renewable energy sources. Renewable energy sources are further sub-segmented into solar, geothermal, wind, hydropower and bio-energy. Non-renewable energy sources are further sub-segmented into coal, natural gas, nuclear energy, and petroleum. Increasing demand for electricity generation through renewable energy sources globally is encouraging the growth of the renewable energy segment.

Additionally, the global energy contract manufacturing market is classified on the basis of geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly in the global energy contract manufacturing market due to increasing electricity demand coupled with government focus on renewable energy sources. North America and Europe are expected to contribute significantly in the global energy contract manufacturing market due to the presence of major players such as ABB Group, General Electric Co. and First Solar, Inc. in these regions.

Some of the key vendors of the global energy contract manufacturing market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., ABB Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Jabil Inc., General Electric Co., and FlexEnergy Inc. These companies adopt various strategies such as mergers & acquisition, partnerships and joint venture to be competitive in the market. For instance, In June 2018, GE Renewable Energy business segment of General Electric Co. declared agreement with Global Power Generation (GPG) Australia. This agreement is intended to supply and install 283.4 MW wind turbines at the Crookwell 2 Wind Farm near Goulburn in Australia.

