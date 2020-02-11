ENERGY CLOUD MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Energy Cloud Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Energy Cloud Market:

Executive Summary

The solution offers various benefits, such as real-time visibility into asset usage and govern them & improve the return on assets. Energy cloud players provide asset management solution, which helps in clear visibility and control over critical assets that affect the risk & compliance.

The demand for the market is driven by factors, such as rising aging infrastructure and grid security concerns. The growing need for enterprises to have Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is fueling the growth of the cloud energy market, globally.

In 2018, the global Energy Cloud market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 23.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Energy Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

IBM Corporation

HCL Technologies Limited

SAP

Cisco Systems

Oracle Corporation

Capgemini

Tata Consultancy Services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Microsoft Corporation

Brillio

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Professional services

Managed services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Energy Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Energy Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy Cloud are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

