ENERGY CLOUD MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Executive Summary
The solution offers various benefits, such as real-time visibility into asset usage and govern them & improve the return on assets. Energy cloud players provide asset management solution, which helps in clear visibility and control over critical assets that affect the risk & compliance.
The demand for the market is driven by factors, such as rising aging infrastructure and grid security concerns. The growing need for enterprises to have Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is fueling the growth of the cloud energy market, globally.
In 2018, the global Energy Cloud market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 23.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Energy Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Accenture
- IBM Corporation
- HCL Technologies Limited
- SAP
- Cisco Systems
- Oracle Corporation
- Capgemini
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Microsoft Corporation
- Brillio
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
- Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)
- Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)
Market segment by Application, split into
- Professional services
- Managed services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy Cloud are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Energy Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
1.4.3 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)
1.4.4 Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Energy Cloud Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Professional services
1.5.3 Managed services
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Energy Cloud Market Size
2.2 Energy Cloud Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Energy Cloud Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Energy Cloud Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Energy Cloud Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Energy Cloud Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Energy Cloud Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Energy Cloud Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Energy Cloud Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Energy Cloud Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Energy Cloud Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Energy Cloud Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Energy Cloud Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture
12.1.1 Accenture Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Energy Cloud Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Energy Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.2 IBM Corporation
12.2.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Energy Cloud Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Energy Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.3 HCL Technologies Limited
12.3.1 HCL Technologies Limited Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Energy Cloud Introduction
12.3.4 HCL Technologies Limited Revenue in Energy Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 HCL Technologies Limited Recent Development
12.4 SAP
12.4.1 SAP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Energy Cloud Introduction
12.4.4 SAP Revenue in Energy Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SAP Recent Development
12.5 Cisco Systems
12.5.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Energy Cloud Introduction
12.5.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Energy Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.6 Oracle Corporation
12.6.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Energy Cloud Introduction
12.6.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Energy Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Capgemini
12.7.1 Capgemini Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Energy Cloud Introduction
12.7.4 Capgemini Revenue in Energy Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Capgemini Recent Development
12.8 Tata Consultancy Services
12.8.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Energy Cloud Introduction
12.8.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Energy Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development
12.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
12.9.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Energy Cloud Introduction
12.9.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Energy Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development
12.10 Microsoft Corporation
12.10.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Energy Cloud Introduction
12.10.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Energy Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.11 Brillio
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Continuous…
