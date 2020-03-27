Enema Based Products Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Factors, Key Players, And Regional Forecast 2023 Research Report

Market Synopsis of the Global Enema Based Products Market

The global enema based products market is expected to show sharp growth over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders such as constipation across the globe, availability of various types of enema administration kits such as cleansing and carminative enema and overall demand for enema administration products drivers the market growth.

Enema based products are used to remove waste for the rectum and can be used at home as a remedial measure for constipation and other gastrointestinal disorders. Constipation is a major gastrointestinal condition, found to be prevalent across the globe. Other condition that may require enema administration are obesity, diabetes, and cancer.

Risk involved in the use of enema based product is irritation in the rectum and embolism, in case of incorrect use of enema administration

According to the latest 2016 data from the World Health Organization, an estimated 422 million adults were living with diabetes mellitus across the globe.

The global enema based products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are Baxter International, Inc. (U.S), MacoPharma (U.K), Hollister Incorporated (U.S), Coloplast Group (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S), and B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).

Segments

The global enema based products market is segmented on the basis of administration type, indication, preparation, and end users.

On the basis of administration type, market is segmented into cleansing enema, carminative enema, retention enema, return-flow enema, and others. Cleansing enema is further segmented into large volume enema, small volume enema, and prepackaged disposable enema. Retention enema is further segmented into oil enema, sedative enema, nutrient enema, anesthetic enema, medicinal enema, and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is market is segmented into constipation, diarrhea, obesity, cancer and others.

On the basis of preparation, the market is divided into sodium phosphate enemas, coffee enemas, barium enemas, water-soluble contrast enemas and others. Barium enemas is further segmented into single-column barium enema and double-contrast barium enema.

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into hospitals or clinics, home, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global enema based products market is segmented into regions namely Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. America is the largest market for enema based products owing to increasing use of enema based products at home, and rising demand for enema kits by healthcare providers. According to the Canadian Journal of Gastroenterology, constipation is a common problem among the people in the North American region. One of the study stated that the 20% of the North American population suffer from constipation.

Europe is the second largest market owing rise in the number of enema administration procedures in the hospitals. Rising prevalence of constipation, diarrhea, and obesity also contributes to the progress of the market. Prevalence of diabetes is also found to be increasing in the Europe. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 60 million people with diabetes in the European Region and the prevalence is higher among people aging 25 years and above.

In Asia Pacific, the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity is found to be increasing. Diabetes is one of the major problem in China and India. India has world’s second largest population of diabetic patients, around 69.2 million in 2015 and that are expected to increase to 123.5 million by 2040. The number of undiagnosed diabetes is higher in India which was around 36 million in 2015.

The Middle East & Africa also shows a steady rise in the market owing to lack of physical exercise, increasing problem of constipation and availability of enema based products in the market.

