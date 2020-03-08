ENDPOINT SECURITY AND PROTECTION SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Endpoint Security and Protection Software Industry
This report focuses on the global Endpoint Security and Protection Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Endpoint Security and Protection Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Endpoint Security and Protection Software market is increasing progressively due to increasing enhanced functionalities of multi-channel based marketing and customer experience management. Moreover, the increasing usage of analytics and mobility for customer communication management, Customer Communication Management market has started growing significantly.
The major factor driving the adoption of Endpoint Security and Protection Software is the companies need to improve customer experience and to retain more customers through a differentiated, highly personalized customer service program. Another driving factor is to Identify and respond to market opportunities through increased agility and standardization across all customer communications.
In 2017, the global Endpoint Security and Protection Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Adobe Systems
Cincom Systems
Doxee S.P.A.
Dell
Newgen Software
OpenText
Oracle
Pitney Bowes
Xerox
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail & Consumer goods
Healthcare
BFSI
Travel & Hospitality
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Endpoint Security and Protection Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Endpoint Security and Protection Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size
2.2 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Endpoint Security and Protection Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Endpoint Security and Protection Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Endpoint Security and Protection Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 JumpCloud
12.1.1 JumpCloud Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Introduction
12.1.4 JumpCloud Revenue in Endpoint Security and Protection Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 JumpCloud Recent Development
12.2 Check Point
12.2.1 Check Point Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Introduction
12.2.4 Check Point Revenue in Endpoint Security and Protection Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Check Point Recent Development
12.3 CloudCare
12.3.1 CloudCare Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Introduction
12.3.4 CloudCare Revenue in Endpoint Security and Protection Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 CloudCare Recent Development
12.4 ManageEngine
12.4.1 ManageEngine Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Introduction
12.4.4 ManageEngine Revenue in Endpoint Security and Protection Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 ManageEngine Recent Development
12.5 AVG
12.5.1 AVG Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Introduction
12.5.4 AVG Revenue in Endpoint Security and Protection Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 AVG Recent Development
12.6 TitanHQ
12.6.1 TitanHQ Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Introduction
12.6.4 TitanHQ Revenue in Endpoint Security and Protection Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 TitanHQ Recent Development
12.7 Barkly
12.7.1 Barkly Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Introduction
12.7.4 Barkly Revenue in Endpoint Security and Protection Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Barkly Recent Development
12.8 Webroot
12.8.1 Webroot Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Introduction
12.8.4 Webroot Revenue in Endpoint Security and Protection Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Webroot Recent Development
12.9 Avast
12.9.1 Avast Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Introduction
12.9.4 Avast Revenue in Endpoint Security and Protection Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Avast Recent Development
12.10 McAfee
12.10.1 McAfee Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Endpoint Security and Protection Software Introduction
12.10.4 McAfee Revenue in Endpoint Security and Protection Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 McAfee Recent Development
12.11 Symantec
12.12 Sophos
12.13 Fortinet
12.14 Incapsula
Continued….
