Endoscopy Devices Market Key Players, Key Regions, Demand, Application, Upcoming Trends Future Potential for Business Development

The global endoscopy devices market is growing significantly due to widening application of endoscopes, increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgery and technological advancement in the industry. The need of minimally invasive procedure is considerably increasing in the market, owing to decreased risk of blood loss and infection during the surgery, smaller scar on the body, cost saving, shorter stay in hospital and faster recovery.

The endoscopy devices market is categorized on the basis of product and application. On the basis of products, the market can be categorized as endoscopes, visualization equipment and others. The various types of endoscopes include rigid endoscopes, robot assisted endoscopes, flexible endoscopes and capsule endoscopes; whereas, visualization equipment includes endoscopic ultrasound devices, standard definition visualization systems and high definition visualization systems. On the basis of application, the endoscopy devices market can be segmented as arthroscopy, laparoscopy, otoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, bronchoscopy, laryngoscopy, arthroscopy, urology endoscopy, mediastinoscopy, and others.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global endoscopy devices market are increasing inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries, increasing geriatric population, increasing demand for cost-effective procedure, and increasing prevalence of diseases requiring minimally invasive surgery. In addition, increasing healthcare spending, refining healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare awareness, and technological advancement in endoscopy instruments are the other factors fueling the growth of the global endoscopy devices market. However, high cost of endoscopic procedure, and lack of trained professionals are some of the factors restraining the growth of the endoscopy devices market to some extent. Further, safety concerns associated with reused endoscopes is also inhibiting the growth of the global endoscopy devices market.

Some of the companies operating in the global endoscopy devices market are Johnson & Johnson, Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg, Accellent, Inc., Medivators, Inc., Richard Wolf Gmbh, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, Welch Allyn, Inc., Hoya Corporation, Aesculap, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Applied Medical, and ConMed Corporation.

