Endoscopy Devices 2019 Market Analysis By Product, Application, Region and Segment Forecasts 2026

The Endoscopy devices market is anticipated to reach over USD 69,578.8 million by 2026. In terms of revenue, the visualization systems segment dominated the global market. Geographically, North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017 owing to increased demand for minimally invasive surgical process in this region.

The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, cancer, and other chronic illness due to the rapidly increasing ageing population, diabetes, obesity and major lifestyle changes is the major factor driving the market growth. In addition, minimal invasiveness, lesser post-surgical complications, reduced hospital stay, faster recovery time and minimal scarring, which in turn lowers treatment costs, makes it one of the most sought-after procedures. Also, the increasing awareness about endoscopy techniques and its benefits among patients and medical personnel, various technological advancements in endoscopy and diverse applications in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases and the availability of reimbursement for procedures done using endoscopy devices further give an impetus to the market growth. Emerging market in developing countries and technological advancements provide several opportunities for market growth in the near future.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing patient pool and favorable reimbursement policies drive the market growth in the region. The growing awareness among patients and medical professions coupled with the availability of the latest technological advancements further support market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing expenditure of GDP on healthcare, improving medical facilities and rapidly increasing patient pool in emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The applications of endoscopy devices include arthroscopy, bronchoscopy, cardio-pulmonary endoscopy, laparoscopy, ENT endoscopy, gastro-intestinal endoscopy, urology endoscopy, gynecology endoscopy, neurology endoscopy and others. In 2017, the gastrointestinal endoscopy segment accounted for the highest market share owing to increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorder across all age groups. The improving medical facilitates and reimbursement policies and increasing demand due to rising number of patients, especially in developing countries, supports the market growth in this sector.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, Covidien PLC, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Karl Storz GmbH, Stryker Corporation, Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical System) and Smith and Nephew, Incorporated among others. These companies have adopted collaboration and joint venture with other market leaders, and new product launches to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

