Endoscopic Esophageal Varices Treatment Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2026

Esophageal varices, also known as variceal disease, is characterized by swelling and sometimes rupture of blood vessels around the wall of the esophagus. Swelling of these blood vessels is attributed to portal hypertension in the vascular structure of the liver. Besides the esophagus, blood vessels in the gastric area are also enlarged in some cases. When the blood vessels in the liver are blocked or the blood flow is occluded due to tissue scars in the liver, the blood flows to nearby blood vessels, causing their swelling. Varices are classified based on the size of the enlarged vessel and its color. Esophageal varices are classified as grade I to grade IV, and therefore, their treatment criteria differ based on the severity of the condition. The treatment of esophageal varices is the most important procedure in the management of portal hypertension. A delayed diagnosis and treatment of varices may lead to a sudden rupture of the blood vessels, resulting in fatality.

Esophageal varices are mainly caused by scarring of liver tissue, also known as liver cirrhosis, thrombosis of portal veins, and infection in the liver. According to an article published by the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO) in 2014, 50% of patients with liver cirrhosis are prone to developing gastroesophageal varices, and they develop the condition at an annual rate of 5% to 8%. A rise in the incidence of liver disorders, such as liver cirrhosis, and its predecessor conditions, such as fatty liver disease, steatohepatitis, etc., is likely to result in an increase in the number of patients with esophageal varices. Changing dietary habits, consumption of alcohol, and prevalence of co-morbidities are factors that are likely to increase the number of patients with esophageal varices. This condition is treated through pharmacological therapy or interventional procedures using endoscopes and invasive surgeries. Endoscopic treatments are found to be more convenient and effective and offer long lasting results. This is likely to augment the endoscopic esophageal varices treatment market during the forecast period.

The global endoscopic esophageal varices treatment market can be segmented based on procedure, end-user, and region. In terms of procedure, the endoscopic esophageal varices treatment market can be classified into sclerotherapy injection, variceal band ligation, balloon tamponade, stent deployment, and others. In case of acute variceal bleeding, a sclerotherapy injection and tamponade and compression therapy using stents and balloon dilators are recommended. Endoscopic variceal band ligation using rubber bands is one of the most widely applied procedure for the treatment of esophageal varices. It offers lower recurrence rate and no adverse effects.

Advances in banding techniques and products such as devices with multiple bands for ligation, non-traumatic and firm grip bands, reusable banding devices, etc. are estimated to contribute to the higher adoption of this procedure for the treatment of esophageal varices. Based on end-user, the endoscopic esophageal varices treatment market can be categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and specialty clinics. The number of endoscopic esophageal varices treatment procedures is likely to increase, owing to high adoption of minimally invasive surgeries at ambulatory surgical centers.

In terms of region, the global endoscopic esophageal varices treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. High adoption of advanced and minimally invasive surgical interventions and better reimbursement support in the U.S. are projected to boost the endoscopic esophageal varices treatment market in North America during the forecast period. High prevalence and rise in the incidence of various hepatic diseases in Europe are likely to augment the prevalence of esophageal varices in the region, thereby propelling the endoscopic esophageal varices treatment market in Europe. Increase in public and private health care expenditure in Asia Pacific is anticipated to contribute to the significant growth of the endoscopic esophageal varices treatment market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Major players operating in the global endoscopic esophageal varices treatment market include Cook Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Medical Corporation, ENDO-FLEX GmbH, CONMED Corporation, and US Endoscopy (Steris).

