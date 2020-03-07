Endoscopic Closure Systems Market 2016 | Global Industry Overview 2026 | Top Companies like CooperSurgical Inc.

Some of the gastrointestinal (GI) conditions such as inflammation, surgical anastomoses, neoplastic fistulae, etc. need non-surgical closure. Endoscopic closure systems are used to close such small GI perforations. Closure is also required after natural orifice translumenal endoscopic surgery. To allow the closure of these GI wall defects, several endoscopic closure systems are developed and practiced. According to American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, ideal endoscopic closure systems should be non-expensive, safe and easy to use, should provide fast, reliable, durable and robust closure. Endoscopic closure systems market has evolved over time. Endoscopic clips or endoclips were the first technology developed for endoscopic closure systems. Over-the-scope clips–more effective endoscopic closure system than standard endoclips– was first approved for human use in Europe in 2009 and then in the U.S. in 2010.

Endoscopic suturing system was then developed that allows placement of running or interrupted full-thickness sutures. This device was developed based on Eagle Claw device, however, the device was more complex and was compatible with only one endoscope. Introduction of endoscopic suturing systems is expected to revolutionize the endoscopic closure systems market due to its advantages over previously available devices. Some of the examples of popular endoscopic closure system brands are Padlock Clip, Carter-Thomason CloseSure System, OTSC Proctology, Amplatzer Septal Occluder (used off-label), etc. However, these devices sometimes provide inadequate and unreliable solution and thus there is an urgent need for reliable and robust endoscopic closure systems that can be used for closure of mural and spontaneous iatrogenic defects.

Endoscopic Closure Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing need and interest for development of dedicated devices and techniques that enable the endoscopic closure of small GI perforations and increasing adoption of minimally invasive endoscopic procedures are the primary factors driving the growth of global endoscopic closure systems market. Number of endoscopic closure systems are being developed and tested in animal models for e.g. Bioabsorbable plugs being developed by W.L. Gore and Associates, Mucosal clips being developed by Boston Scientific Inc., Endoloops under development by Olympus Corporation etc. among others. Moreover, availability of these devices in various sizes would increase the demand for endoscopic closure systems over time. However, only few devices are available for use in human and majority of them possess some deficiencies, which limits the widespread use of currently available endoscopic closure systems

Endoscopic Closure Systems Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global endoscopic closure systems market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography

Based on product type, global endoscopic closure systemsmarket is segmented as below:

Endoscopic clips/Endoclips (Over-the-scope Clips)

Overstitch endoscopic suturing system

Cardiac septal defect occluders

Endoscopic vacuum assisted closure systems

Others

Based on end user, global medical physics market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Endoscopic Closure Systems Market: Overview

Several innovative devices present safe and durable endoscopic closure systems for acute and chronic GI defects. However, their efficiency in closure of acute closure is poor and need to be improved. Out of currently available endoscopic closure systems endoclips segment is expected to contribute highest volume share in the global market. Endoscopic vacuum assisted closure system is expected to witness robust CAGR owing to high adoption by endoscopic surgeons. Endoscopic vacuum-assisted wound closure system provides perfect wound drainage and closure of various kinds of defect and promotes tissue granulation. Among two end users of endoscopic closure systems hospitals end user segment is expected to lead the global market due to high patient volume.

Endoscopic Closure Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global endoscopic closure systems market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America clearly dominates the global endoscopic closure systems market.Over-the-scope clips and Overstitch systems are currently being used in the U.S.Europe is expected to be the second largest market for endoscopic closure systems as large number of global medical devices players are involved in development of innovative endoscope closure systems.

Endoscopic Closure Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in global endoscopic closure systems market include CooperSurgical Inc., US Endoscopy, Life Partners Europe, Ovesco Endoscopy AG, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott), etc. among others.