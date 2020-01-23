Endoscopic Clips Market- Technological Innovations are Boosting Demand for Endoscopic Devices among End-Users, which is Likely to Drive the Market

The global endoscopic clips market is driven by increase in incidence of bleeding during surgeries. Endoscopic clips are widely used in hemostasis-related problems such as bleeding arteries and ulcers. In developing regions, improved health care infrastructure, rise in demand for endoscopic treatment, supportive government initiatives, and high acceptance of minimal invasive surgeries are factors fueling the growth of the market. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies, and safety and side effects due to usage of endoscopic clips restrain the global market.

The market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information on various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and profiles of key players along with business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market. The section also provides market attractiveness analysis based on region and market share analysis in terms of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global endoscopic clips market.

According to the report, the global endoscopic clips market was valued at US$ 355.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2026. Inclination toward minimally invasive procedures, wide usage of endoscopic clips for hemostasis, and rise in acceptance of endoscopic clips are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market from 2018 to 2026.

