Endoscope Light Source Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

Endoscope Light Source is the light source for looking inside and typically refers to looking inside the body for medical reasons using an endoscope, an instrument used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body. Unlike most other medical imaging techniques, endoscopes are inserted directly into the organ.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Endoscope Light Source includes LED light source, xenon light source and other type, and the proportion of LED light source in 2016 is about 58%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

Market competition is intense. Olympus, Boston, HOYA, B. Braun, Fujifilm, Smith and Nephew, Stryker, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Endoscope Light Source is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 1230 million US$ in 2024, from 880 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Endoscope Light Source in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Olympus

Boston

HOYA

Braun

Fujifilm

Smith and Nephew

Stryker

Mindray

Conmed

Karl Storz

Schoelly Fiberoptic

Richard Wolf

Tiansong

Aohua

SonoScape

GIMMI

Market Segment by Type, covers

LED Light Source

Xenon Light Source

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Laparoscopy

Urology

Gastroenterology

Arthroscopy

ENT

Others

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Endoscope Light Source product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Endoscope Light Source, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Endoscope Light Source in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Endoscope Light Source competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Endoscope Light Source breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Endoscope Light Source market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Endoscope Light Source sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

