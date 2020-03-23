Endometrial Cancer Market Value Chain, Factor Analysis, Region and Forecasts Till 2023

Endometrial Cancer Market Overview:

The global endometrial cancer market is expecting a robust CAGR and a strong market presence during the forecast period (2018-2023), in an all-inclusive study asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Endometrial cancer is also known as uterine cancer and is the sixth most common cancer in women across the world. The daunting number speaks for itself and promotes the factors that ensure the market growth for endometrial cancer.

Drivers and Restraints:

Urbanization across the world is experiencing an express speed growth rate owing to which the population is undergoing remarkable lifestyle change. A sedentary lifestyle has become the norm for many, and growing obesity among women is resulting in the rising number of endometrial cancer. Lack of nutritional elements in consumed food and other diseases such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and the ovarian tumor can trigger endometrial cancer.

However, a few factors are currently acting as market irritants such as high diagnostic cost, expensive treatment, and side-effects associated with the procedure. Coupled with these factors, stringent government policies regarding the treatment can also create a bottleneck situation for the market.

Industry Trends:

According to the Journal of Clinical Oncology, researchers of John Hopkins Medicine have found a new way to treat uterine cancer by adding the drug trastuzumab to the chemotherapy regimen of the uterine cancer patients. The drug prolongs the tumor growth process and gives the physicians a better opportunity to cure the patients.

A new finding by the researchers in Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah reveals that in many uterine cancer tissues steroid and hormone receptors are acting simultaneously causing an escalation in the growth of the tumor.

PapSEEK is a type of liquid biopsy which is now enabling researchers to identify endometrial cancer at a very early stage. The screening procedure is still in its early stage, but it can surely benefit the doctors in diagnosing and treating their patients.

Market Dashboard:

The market is witnessing significant funding going into research and developments. For instance, Salk Institutes is getting a sizeable amount of fund from Padres Pedal the Cause. Others are mainly focusing on mergers and acquisitions. Royal Philips acquiring EPD Solutions can be taken exemplary. Boston Scientific has also acquired EMcision, Ltd.

The prominent players involved in the market are

Pfizer

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LUPIN

PHYTON

Bayer AG

Celgene Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

CooperSurgical Inc.

LiNA Medical USA

Conceptus Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg

Boston Scientific Corporation

Many More…

Segmentation:

The global endometrial cancer market can be segmented by diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

By diagnosis, the market can further be segmented into the pelvic examination, transvaginal ultrasound, endometrial biopsy, dilation and curettage (D&C), and laparoscopy. Endometrial biopsy is very common as the confirmatory test for uterine cancer.

Treatment-based market includes hysterectomy techniques, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, and palliative care. The hysterectomy techniques category comprises open abdominal hysterectomy, total vaginal hysterectomy, total laparoscopic hysterectomy, and robotic hysterectomy. External radiation and internal radiation (brachytherapy) are part of radiation technology. The hormonal therapy consists progestins, tamoxifen, luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone agonists, and aromatase inhibitors. Chemotherapy can be further sub-segmented into paclitaxel, carboplatin, doxorubicin, and cisplatin and is also the most-used treatment method.

Based on the end-users the market can be segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, gynecology centers, feminist health centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise the global endometrial cancer market covers the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The Americas are currently holding the largest market share and can continue to do so in the near future. The region is experiencing a growing number of endometrial patients who are spending much on diagnostic and treatment. The region has a well-structured healthcare system and extensive research units who are also contributing significantly to the regional market.

Europe is currently holding the second position in the market. Robust healthcare sector and advanced technologies are supporting the European market for uterine cancer treatment.

The APAC can also witness significant growth in the market owing to rising incidence of cervical cancer in countries such as India and China.

