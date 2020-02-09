Research Report on ” End User Experience Monitoring (EUEM) Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2026″.

End User Experience Monitoring (EUEM) helps to monitor user interactions on any platform such as mobile, web, or apps running on virtual and physical devices. EUEM helps to identify and rapidly resolve problems to ensure excellent customer service and workforce productivity. The EUEM solutions monitor and combine insights from infrastructure applications, user experience, and network monitoring, enabling optimized performance.

Further, EUEM solutions help to monitor the impact of device performance and application. Increasing usage of online application provides platform to analyze the users experience and requirements. EUEM allows to manage online activity to monitor end user experience, the monitoring solution collects data of website’s performance to analyze users experience to discover essential requirements of users and solve user’s problem.

The global end user experience monitoring market is expanding at a rapid pace. Demand for monitoring devices and applications is on the rise among organizations as it helps to solve problems and improves organization workflow. Further, manufacturers are opting for EUEM as it improves operational efficiency and provides a competitive edge. Demand for EUEM is projected to rise in the near future due to an increase in investment in advanced technology across industries. Organizations are adopting end-user experience monitoring solutions to improve IT operational performance, application performance, and business process optimization. Rise in adoption of technology such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial intelligence, and Big Data across industries is anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years, as it helps companies to resolve problems and improve IT decisions about performance of devices and applications. Over the past few years, technological innovations and advancements in Internet of Things and Big Data have supported the automated workflow industry. Increasing adoption of advanced technology and online usage are expected to drive the end user experience monitoring market. Rise in the number of connected smart devices and increasing IT security budgets are expected to be major drivers of the end user experience monitoring market.

The global end user experience monitoring market can be segmented based on type, enterprise size, component, industry, and region. Based on type, the end user experience monitoring market can be categorized into synthetic monitoring, real user monitoring, hybrid, and others. In terms of enterprise size, the end user experience monitoring market can be classified into small & medium, and large enterprises.

End user experience monitoring helps large and small & medium enterprises to improve enterprise workflow and improve decisions regarding failure of devices and application. Further, based on component, the end user experience monitoring market is divided into platform and services where services are categorized into managed and professional. In terms of industries, the end user experience monitoring market is divided into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), utilities, healthcare, oil & gas, retail, technology & media, aerospace & defense, and others. The industries are increasing IT spending in order to adopt advanced technological solutions to improve operational efficiency. Technology & media companies are deploying advanced solutions to deliver service as per the customer preferences in terms of music, games and others.

Based on region, the global end user experience monitoring market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. These geographic regions are further analyzed at the country level, wherein top countries across North America are the U.S. and Canada. Europe includes market analysis across the U.K., Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe. Similarly, the end user experience monitoring market in Asia Pacific is studied and analyzed across India, China, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The top countries in Middle East & Africa and South America include GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Major companies operating in the global end user experience monitoring market include Akamai Technologies, Alyvix, AppDynamics (Cisco), AppEnsure, AppNeta, Bitbar.com, BMC Software, Inc., Citrix Technology, IBM Corporation, and Zoho Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

