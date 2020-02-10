End Load Cartoning Machine Market: Brand Differentiation to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Growing need for producing cartons for packaging various products has led to surge in demand for end load cartoning machines. Adoption of the end load cartoning machine is expected to remain high attributed to growing need to package sundry good, cosmetic products, confectionery and foodstuffs. Moreover, manufacturers in the cosmetic industry are increasingly focusing on developing cosmeceutical products that have various medicinal benefits that affect the biological functioning of the skin on the basis of various functional ingredients they contain. As the need for protective packaging for various industries continue to increase, adoption of end load cartoning machines is expected to remain high globally.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global end load cartoning machine market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 4,800 Mn by the end of 2026.

Technological Advancements to Boost Adoption

In order to offer enhanced packaging solutions, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on integrating leading technological advancements such as servo-driven technology. Incorporation of the advanced technology ensures overload protection and product control. In addition, manufacturers in the packaging industry are also incorporating touchscreen features to provide convenience while opening and closing the packages.

Companies operating in the global end load cartoning machine market are increasingly adopting robotics to speed up the packaging process in a smarter and comparatively expensive way. Incorporating advanced technology will continue to assist the vendors to underscore new opportunities to improve product convenience and present merchandise. With the adoption of industrial robots is expected to impact growth of the global end load cartoning machine market positively. As industrial robots help in assembling minute electronics, picking and packaging and inspecting products, demand for end load cartoning machine is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

Brand Differentiation to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Growing need for continual brand differentiation will continue to propel demand for innovative printing techniques. In an attempt to offer technologically enhanced packages, manufacturers are increasingly embedding advanced features such as holographic images, QR codes, RFID system, other 3D devices and Fresnel lenses. In addition, incorporating smart technological features has led to lower cost of packaging production. Moreover, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating light weight, non-corrosive and fire retardant features in the packages to ensure safe delivery of the products.

Horizontal Orientation to Represent a Leading Segment

Increasing preference for protective packages for electronics, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products has led to surge in demand for producing over 70 containers per minute. On the basis of product type, the 70 to 150 CPM product type segment is expected to represent the highest revenue growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 1,000 Mn by the end of 2026. In contrary, the less than 70 CPM segment is expected to register a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on orientation, the horizontal segment is expected to represent the highest revenue growth, recording for a value of over US$ 1,100 Mn by the end of 2017. However, the vertical orientation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR through 2026.

By dimensions, the 200 to 1000 CC segment is expected to generate significant revenues growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 1,000 Mn by the end of 2026. Moreover, the 200 to 1,000 CC dimensions segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the food segment is expected to witness a robust revenue growth, recording a value of over US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2017. On the other hand, the homecare end use segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

Leading market players operating in the global end load cartoning machine market include Molins Langen, I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., Bosch Packaging Technology, Omori Machinery Co., Ltd., ACG Worldwide Private Limited, Marchesini Group, Douglas Machine Inc., IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH, ROVEMA GmbH and SHIBUYA PACKAGING SYSTEM CORPORATION.