End Caps Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2018-2028

The root of packaging in today’s world profoundly resides in the safety of goods & appliances from exterior damage throughout its loading and shipment. Hence, in the market, numerous protective packaging solutions are easily available which offers enhanced safety values to the package from diverse industries, with end caps as one of the novel solution that adheres to the elementary property of protection.

End caps are durable, lightweight and custom-made inserts usually made from foam, molded pulp, etc. which usually form a shock absorbent protective surface that provides cushioning. End caps transforms a standard case / box into a secure and well-insulated delivery container thus reducing the damage quotient during the course of product transition is carried out.

End caps are designed to fit in custom-designed containers such as corrugated boxes / cases, etc. and act as cushions that sentinel delicate product against any impairment due to unexpected impact for the duration of carriage between manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and end use. End use are applied in safe transport of electronic appliances, automotive spare parts, consumer products, etc.

Global End Caps market: Segmentation

The global end caps market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of material type, the global end caps market has been segmented as –

Paper & Paperboard Corrugated board Molded Fiber

Foam Board Expanded polystyrene (EPS) Extruded polystyrene (XPS) Polyisocyanurate (Polyiso, ISO)

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polystyrene (PS) Others

Rubber

*The pricing for end caps has been captured on the basis of material type.

On the basis of end caps designs, the global end caps market has been segmented as –

Traditional end cap set

Ribbed end cap set

Hingelock end cap set

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the global end caps market has been segmented as –

Electronics goods & appliances packaging

Consumer goods packaging

Automotive spares parts packaging

Furniture packaging

Industrial packaging

Food & beverage

Home & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Other industries

End caps find a wide range of applications in packaging of consumer electronics, automotive spares parts, furniture and other industrial products, especially for cushioning the outer-edges of the fragile and expensive products.

Global end caps market: Key Players

Some key players that currently operate in partition inserter machines market across the globe can be segmented into three tiers based on their market share as follows

Tier 1 (includes market leaders with a market share of more than 3%) Smurfit Kappa Group plc. Packaging Corporation of America Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

Tier 2 (includes market players with a market share above 1% and below 3%) Cascades Inc 5 STAR PACKAGING, INC. UFP Technologies, Inc. Plastifoam Company ACH Foam Technologies Pregis Corporation. Ranpak Corp

Tier 3 (includes manufacturers with market share below 1%) Technifoam, Inc. Synergy Packaging Pvt. Ltd



The global end caps market has evolved on the backdrop of innovative and tailor-made protective packaging designs, and shall continue to grow in the same way, during the forecast period.

Key Product Launches

In March 2018, Macfarlane Packaging, the UK’s largest distributor of protective packaging materials introduced a new range of innovative packing products – during a weak long “Packaging Innovations Event” at the Birmingham NEC.

In September 2017, DuPont Protection Solutions newly introduced DuPont™ Tyvek® 40L medical packaging, a new class of Tyvek® for medical packaging applications, specially designed to provides a cost-effective choice for protecting lightweight devices..

Future Prospects

Increasing awareness among the product manufacturers to curb transit damage thus to a large extent eliminating costly replacements and scraps and are expected to upsurge the demand for protective packaging such as end caps market. Mounting global population getting involved in online trading is expected to contribute substantially to the E-commerce packaging market’s growth and in terms adding positivity to the end caps market. For high market acceptance, the design has to be durable, impact resistant and light-in-weight, which incurs least shipping / transportation cost and all the above clauses are pleased by protective packaging end caps. Thus, the outlook for the growth of the global end caps market is projected to stay positive, during the forecast period.

