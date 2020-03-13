Emulsifiers Market Size, Share, Dynamic Demand, Top Key Players, Industry Trends, Significant, Insight Global Forecast to 2024

Emulsifiers Market Overview:

Emulsifiers Market will cross USD 8.5 Bn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of Approximately 7%.

Emulsifiers Market has seen an excellent growth over the past few years and it has been predicted that the global market will keep on rising during the forecast period. The emulsifiers market is mainly driven by the growing demand from its application segment such as from Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals and others. The emulsifiers market is mainly driven by the demand of food & beverages as this segment holds the strong position in the emulsifiers market.

Emulsifiers Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in this market are:

Cargill,

BASF SE,

Evonik Industries,

DOW Corning,

DSM Nutritional,

Lubrizol Advanced Materials,

Stepan Company,

Lonza,

Solvay,

Spartan Chemical Company,

Emulsifiers Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America emerged as the largest market for emulsifiers in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast years due to increasing demand from food & beverage and pharmaceutical sector. In North America, U.S. and Canada are among the major contributor in the regional market growth on account of robust consumer base for personal care and food & beverage products.

Asia Pacific is predicted to witness healthy growth due to increasing demand from various end use industries specifically in China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, and South Korea. In Addition, economic growth in this region along with rapid industrialization has enabled greater production and sales of cosmetic and personal care products. Moreover, increasing demand for good quality food along with rising utilization of emulsifier in the manufacturing of agrochemicals is estimated to drive the growth of the market.

The Middle Eastern & African market is estimated to register above average growth on account of continuous growth of pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries specifically in Qatar, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. Latin American countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico are estimated to register moderate growth due to rising disposable income along with strong consumer base for personal care industry.

