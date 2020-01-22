Emotion Recognition Market Research Report: Size, Share, Growth and Key Vendors – Microsoft, IBM, Qemotion, AYLIEN, MoodPatrol, indiCo, Lexalytics, Datumbox & More

Emotion Recognition Market

Industrial Growth on Emotion Recognition Market: Global Emotion Recognition Market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of healthy during Forecast Period 2019-2025, on account of factors such as growing number of business & industry, Moreover, emerging markets have shown a remarkable growth in the recent years, this is anticipated to propel the demand for Emotion Recognition services in the future.

Emotion recognition is the process of identifying human emotion, most typically from facial expressions as well as from verbal expressions. This is both something that humans do automatically but computational methodologies have also been developed.

Research Methodology: Emotion Recognition Market

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

The key players covered in this study:

Microsoft

IBM

Qemotion

AYLIEN

MoodPatrol

indiCo

Lexalytics

Datumbox

Optimiser

Google

Apple

Affectiva

Kairos

Eyeris & More

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Detecting Physiological Signals

Detecting Emotional Behavior

Market segment by Application, split into:

Artificial Intelligence

Advertisement

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Manufacturing cost structure:

The Emotion Recognition Market report also studies the manufacturing cost structure and presents the various details such as raw material, overall production process, and the industry chain structure. Every region key factors are provided which is attracting this market towards growth. The report also elaborates on the opportunities the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America offer and Globally.

