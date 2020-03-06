EMOTION DETECTION & RECOGNITION (EDR) MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Emotion recognition is the process of identifying human emotion, most typically from facial expressions as well as from verbal expressions.

The increasing demand for wearable devices and increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) are the major determinants of the growth of the global EDR solutions market. Countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, which have a massive population, are putting extra efforts to implement EDR technology to meet the growing expectations.

In 2018, the global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Affectiva

Apple

Tobii AB

Noldus

Sightcorp

Realeyes

nViso

Kairos

Eyeris

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Entertainment

Transportation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Entertainment

1.5.6 Transportation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Size

2.2 Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Size by Application

……Continued

