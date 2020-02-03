Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) development in United States, Europe and China.

Emotion recognition is the process of identifying human emotion, most typically from facial expressions as well as from verbal expressions.

The increasing demand for wearable devices and increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) are the major determinants of the growth of the global EDR solutions market. Countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, which have a massive population, are putting extra efforts to implement EDR technology to meet the growing expectations.

The key players covered in this study

Affectiva

Apple

Tobii AB

Noldus

Sightcorp

Realeyes

nViso

Kairos

Eyeris

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Entertainment

Transportation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

