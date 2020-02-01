Emotion Analytics | Industries | MarketResearchNest.com Global

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Emotion Analytics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 134 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Emotion Analytics (EA) is a new field that analysis of a person’s verbal and non-verbal communication in order to understand the person’s mood or attitude, then can be used in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) area, such as to identify how a customer perceives a product, the presentation of a product or an interaction with a company representative.

The Emotion Analytics industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 35.5% in 2017, followed by Europe with 27.6%.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes. With the global economic recovery, the need of Emotion Analytics will increase.

According to this study, over the next five years the Emotion Analytics market will register a 60.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2420 million by 2024, from US$ 140 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Emotion Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Emotion Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Emotion Analytics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Microsoft

IBM

Imotions A/S

Kairos

Beyond Verbal

Affectiva

Eyeris (EmoVu)

NViso SA

Realeyes

Yuyidata

Adoreboard

Heartbeat AI

Deloitte

SAS Institute Inc

Clarabridge

Crimson Hexagon

Berkshire Media

Dentsu

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Facial Analytics

Speech Analytics

Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Emotion Analytics in each application, can be divided into

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Education

Financial Services

Healthcare

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Emotion Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Emotion Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Emotion Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Emotion Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Emotion Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

