Emollient esters Market Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast During 2017-2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Emollient esters Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Emollient esters are chemical ingredients used in the cosmetic product formulations. Emollients offer a barrier to the natural moisture loss from the skin, thereby preventing the evaporation of water from an outer layer of the epidermis. This barrier helps to improve the smoothness of the skin. Emollient esters are formed through the reaction of a fatty alcohol with carboxylic acids. Other emollient types include ethers, silicones, fatty acids, fatty alcohols and hydrocarbons. The personal care industries are the major end users of emollient esters since they improve the sensorial sensation when applying cosmetic products. It offers multi-functional properties, for instance, it offers excellent spreadability on the skin, solubilizes for organic sun filters, as the dispersant for inorganic sun filters. Among various advantages of emollient esters, some of the major ones include modifies the skin to a shiny appearance, conditions the hair, improves the elasticity of skin, prevent skin moisture loss etc.

Global Emollient Esters Market: Drivers and Restraints

The emollient esters offer multi-functional sustainable properties to the personal care formulations which aid in solving the complex problems during manufacturing of cosmetic products. The increasing demand for skin and hair care products across the personal care industry verticals are the main drivers for the global emollient esters market. The growing economies such as BRIC’s, Middle East countries, growing ageing population are the key characterises areas for the fast growth of personal care industries. The chemical manufacturers and suppliers are keeping pace with the increasing demand for emollient ingredients for hair, skin, oral care etc. The healthy growth of men’s grooming market also influences the global emollient ester market to a great extent. Other driving aspects for global emollient esters market are expansion of halal beauty products, natural and bio-based personal care products. However, the strict regulations and compliance across the regions and countries, limits the emollient ester market to some extent since the chemical ingredients manufacturers/suppliers have to provide accurate data and evidence from where the ingredients are sourced.

Global Emollient esters Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, emollient esters market can be segmented as follows:-

Hair Care

Skin Care

Sun Care

Oral Care

On the basis of end use, emollient esters market can be segmented as follows:-

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Others

Global Emollient esters Market: Region wise Outlook

The global emollient esters market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The personal care market is highly diverse and is expanding at regional levels. The strong demographic trends coupled with changing consumer’s preference influences the global emollient market. APEJ holds the major share in the global emollient esters market owing to the population growth, a rise in disposable income and urbanisation. North America emollient ester market is influenced by the presence of multinational companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Revlon, Inc., Kimberly Clark etc. Also, the per capita spending of consumers in North America region for beauty and personal care products is high, especially for skin care and hair care. The emollient market in European countries is expected to growth at moderate CAGR where older consumers are more inclined towards using anti-aging, sun protection creams, and anti-wrinkles lotions. The market in some countries of MEA, such as Syria, Iran, Egypt, and Cyprus has been affected due to the geo-political tensions and the civil war.

Global Emollient Esters Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global emollient esters market include:

Croda International Plc

Lonza Group Ltd

BASF Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Lipo Chemicals, Inc.

RITA Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Phoenix Chemical, Inc

Abitec Corporation

Stepan Company

