Emerging Pervasive Information and Communication Technologies (PICT) Market to Witness Surge in Demand Owing to Rising End-use Adoption

Pervasive information systems are defined as information systems that accommodate user wants and needs in physical environment. With technological advancements in communication technologies, pervasive information systems encompass a dynamic, complex environment consisting of various artifacts instead of personal computers. These systems can perceive contextual information as compared to the simple user input, and thus support mobility instead of stationary services. Pervasive informatics is a branch of ubiquitous or pervasive computing which focuses on information processing. It analyses the nature of information by examining transformations and representations, using computing technologies such as intelligent control systems and smart devices. Pervasive information systems are advantageous as they perform generic tasks, are focused on experience and delivery, virtual and tangible, and provide proactive responses.

Pervasive information systems combined with communication technology are embedded in more than one place as compared to desktop computers. Currently, IT (comprising sensors, computers, or other communication technologies) helps in monitoring human activities, communicating and processing the information obtained to other sources. This system is known as pervasive information system which enables interaction beyond the desktop paradigm. Pervasive information systems analyze the way humans interact with the physical world. These systems are compatible with various heterogeneous devices classified on the basis of shape, size and functionality. As compared to desktop systems, pervasive systems can be used to carry analysis based on user and location, and thus support spontaneous networking. In addition, emerging pervasive information and communication technologies help in creating dynamic dependencies among the linked devices. By using pervasive information systems, low error rate, recovery from error, and efficiency can be achieved, which would help tackle different problems for rich and dynamic environments which are supported by pervasive systems.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/5066

Factors such as technological advancements for desktop systems and communication technologies are expected to drive the demand for emerging pervasive information and communication technologies in future. Pervasive systems are comprised of inbuilt software specially designed to execute predefined activities efficiently. Thus pervasive information systems can perform heterogeneous tasks with natural interaction. Security and privacy are the key concerns which are expected to hinder the market growth. Pervasive information and communication technologies provide applications for life-saving systems, useful tools, and entertainment in accordance with development of laws and regulations required to protect organizations, individuals, and nations as a whole. Pervasive information systems have varied use in public bodies and corporate which will help in analyzing human experiences. For instance, by using pervasive information systems, retailers can analyze the value chain, product life cycle, and consumer behavior. This would indirectly help in creating enthusiasm among the consumers.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/5066

The emerging pervasive information and communication technology market is segmented based on the techniques used and application. The key market segments are distributed cognition, STS (Socio-technical systems) and semiotics. Companies are developing solutions to analyze the impact of pervasive spaces, role of artifacts in communication and information, and knowledge management. Based on the applications, the market is classified into healthcare, retail, and telecommunication. Companies such as RTI, ForeScout, Pervasive Software Inc., Oracle, Microsoft, and IBM, are the key players operating in the global pervasive information and communication technologies market.