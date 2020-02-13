Emerging Opportunities in Soluble Fiber Market with Current Trends Analysis to 2026

The global soluble fiber market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% throughout 2026. The market was valued at nearly US$ 1,500 Mn in 2017. Strategic acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships are among the pervasive manufacturing-side trends in the market. For instance, QuitoPlan has recently announced the launch of a complete package for effective weight management solutions that includes an application and Quitoplan capsules. The company has utilized high quality ingredients such as soluble fiber to develop these fat reducing capsules.

Shift in preferences of health conscious individuals has led leading manufacturers to include nutrient-dense ingredients such as soluble fiber. Soluble fibers are derived from legumes, vegetables, fruits, and oatmeals, due to which they are rich in bioactive components such as antioxidants, vitamins, resistant starches, and phytochemicals. As consumption of soluble fiber lowers heart related risks related to high cholesterol levels, leading manufacturers are focusing on utilizing it as an important ingredient in a wide range of offerings.

Demand for healthy on-the-go food products is also likely to stimulate growth of the global market. Food companies are concentrating on developing food products central to the health requirements of individuals. In addition to offering products specific to various health conditions, such as indigestion and obesity, food manufacturers are also introducing a range of flavored products at reasonable prices. Preference for fiber-rich food products, specific to the requirements of customers can underscore significant growth opportunities for the market. Future Market Insights (FMI) states that the global soluble fiber market is expected to reflect a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period, 2017-2026. More than US$ 3,000 Mn worth of soluble fiber is expected to be sold by the end of 2026. Growing consumption of on-the-go food products among individuals is likely to boost demand for soluble fiber among food manufacturers. Although the outlook on the global soluble fiber market remains positive, concerns about side-effects of soluble fiber, such as digestive distress, can impede growth during the assessment period.

Growing Emphasis on Obesity and Constipation Management Likely to Boost Sales

Increasing instances of health conditions such as constipation has continued to highlight the importance of soluble fiber. As consumption of soluble fiber improves the digestion and metabolism rate, individuals prefer spending on food products that are rich in soluble fiber. Capitalizing on the growing requirements of end-users, technologists and food scientists are developing fiber-rich cookies and bakery products to align with their taste and health conditions.

Growing prevalence of obesity among individuals is also likely to influence demand for fiber-rich food products. As consumption of fiber-rich food products helps in weight management and speeds up the metabolism rate, food scientists are utilizing soluble fiber as an important ingredient. Food companies are accommodating low-fat food products in their product line at reasonable prices to increase their customer base. Demand for low-fat food products will underscore lucrative growth opportunities for the leading players in the global market.

Nutraceutical Industry to Witness Considerable Demand

In addition to food industry, soluble fiber is expected to witness considerable demand for the production of the nutraceutical products. As individuals prefer maintaining their fitness and health, manufacturers are focusing on developing fiber-rich functional and nutraceutical products. To cater to the growing demand of the customers, leading food companies and technologists are concentrating on developing new fiber additives as food supplements. With the growing production of nutraceutical products such as probiotics and dietary fiber, consumption of soluble fiber is likely to remain high in the nutraceutical industry.

Key Players Focusing on Collaboration and New Product Launches for Market Consolidation

Collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions are among the key strategies adopted by the leading market players in the global soluble fiber market. Leading companies such as Puratos are entering into collaborations with the UGR researchers to offer bakery products rich in soluble fiber. Also, key companies such as Naturex are focusing on firming up their presence in the natural nutrient market through acquisition of Swedish Oat Fiber. Other key companies operating in the global market include Tate & Lyle, Huachang Pharmaceuticals, NEXIRA, INGREDION, Sunopta Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, DuPont, Lonza Group, and Roquette Freres.

