Emerging Investment of Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Forecast 2016-2024

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market: Overview

Reprocessing of medical devices refers to the process of inspecting, cleaning, testing, sterilizing and packaging of used and expired medical devices, such that the devices remain effective and safe for suitable clinical application. This study provides the market analysis for various classes and sub-classes of medical devices used for reprocessing.

The stakeholders of this report include original equipment manufacturing companies and companies involved in medical device reprocessing and distribution of reprocessed devices as well as new entrants.

The market overview section of the report analyzes the market dynamics and trends such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that would affect the current and future scenario of the reprocessed medical devices market. Porter’s five forces analysis is included in this study to provide thorough analysis about the competitive status of the current reprocessing industry, and market attractiveness analysis has been added to describe the market outlook in different geographies. Value chain analysis of the market is discussed in this section to recognize value-creating activities from a number of processes, which would provide an overall understanding of the science of medical device reprocessing.

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market: Key Segments

This market study on reprocessed medical devices has been classified based on various types of devices, which are generally used for reprocessing such as cardiovascular devices, general surgery devices, laparoscopic devices, orthopedic devices and gastroenterology devices. Furthermore, for estimating the overall reprocessed medical devices market, each of the major classes mentioned above have been categorized into several sub-classes of reprocessable medical devices. Cardiovascular devices have been segmented into blood pressure cuffs/tourniquet cuffs, diagnostic electrophysiology catheters, electrophysiology cables, cardiac stabilization and positioning devices. General surgery devices have been segmented into balloon inflation devices and infusion pressure bags. Likewise, laparoscopic devices have been segmented into endoscopic trocars and components as well as harmonic scalpel.

Orthopedic external fixation devices have been considered for estimating the market of reprocessed orthopedic devices and biopsy forceps have been considered under gastroenterology devices. Market revenue for reprocessed medical devices as well as total devices has been provided in the report for the period 2014 to 2024 in terms of US$ million, along with CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. In addition, volume data for each of these devices is provided in the report from 2014 to 2024, with a forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market: Regional Outlook

From the geographical perspective, the global reprocessed medical devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market revenue of reprocessed medical devices for each geographical market for 2014 and 2024 along with forecast from 2016 to 2024 in respective regions in terms of US$ million, value share and volume (number of units), respectively has been explained in the geography section of the report.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report provides company profiles of major players operating in the reprocessed medical devices market. Additionally, detailed market share analysis of the leading players has been provided which includes companies such as Centurion Medical Products Corporation, Hygia Health Services, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., MidWest Reprocessing Center, ReNu Medical, Inc., Ethicon, Inc. (SterilMed, Inc.), Stryker Sustainability Solutions, Inc., SureTek Medical, VANGUARD AG., Pioneer Medical Devices AG, The elaborated market share analysis of the companies involved in the market would help new business participants to identify product portfolio of the established companies and understand the business strategies followed by major companies for sustaining in the market.

