Emerging Investment of Global Home Health Care Market : Future Trends, Growth Analysis & Competitors 2019-2025

Home healthcare refers to home-based healthcare services provided to users at the convenience of their homes.

In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as converging trends of aging population, technological advancement, and rising incidence of chronic diseases.

Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing adoption of innovative techniques, increasing disposable income, expansion of home healthcare companies in this region, rising awareness of home healthcare, and increasing need for affordable healthcare delivery systems are expected to drive the growth of this market in Asia.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Omron Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Fresenius

GE Healthcare

Roche

Linde Group

Mckesson

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Home Telehealth Monitoring Devices

Home Telehealth Services

Telehealth Software Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Therapeutics

Care and Rehabilitation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Home Health Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Home Health Care development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

