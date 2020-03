Emerging Biometric Technologies Market 2019-2025: Global Analysis by Key Players – 3M Cogent, Aware, Daon, Fujitsu

Emerging Biometric Technologies Market 2019

Biometrics is the assessment of physical and behavioral characteristics such as fingerprints, voice, facial patterns, movement of hands, odor, iris, etc.

The biggest market application for emerging biometric technologies will most likely be in document verification and authorization.

In 2018, the global Emerging Biometric Technologies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Emerging Biometric Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emerging Biometric Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3M Cogent

Aware

Bio-Key International

Cognitec Systems

Cross Match Technologies

Daon

Facebanx

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Biometrics

NEC

Precise Biometrics

Safran

Secunet Security Networks

Thales

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fingerprint Recognition Technologies

Automated Fingerprint Identification System (Afis)/Live-Scan Technologies

Facial Recognition Technology

Iris Recognition Technology

Vein Recognition Technology

Voice/Speech Recognition Technology

Hand Geometry Technology

Signature Recognition Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Mobile Biometrics Market

Payment Using Mobile Biometrics

Banking Using Mobile Biometrics

Physical Access Control Using Mobile Biometrics

Law Enforcement Using Mobile Biometrics

Disaster Response Using Mobile Biometrics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

