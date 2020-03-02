Emergency Warning Lights Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance during 2018-2028

Emergency Warning Lights Market: Definition and Introduction

Emergency warning lights are lighting devices that provide visual signaling to people in hazardous situations. In situations of accidents, mishaps, fire, or any other emergency situation, emergency warning lights perform two basic functions. The first is that, emergency warning lights attract the attention of people who are in the vicinity of the problem situation or about to approach the situation. Emergency warning lights alert people to potential hazards, and make them aware of the existence of an emergency. The second function is that, emergency warning lights provide a visual signal and direct people to take a pre-determined action when encountering an emergency. Emergency warning lights perform this function through the color or flashing pattern of the lights. Tremendous amount of research has been done on the visual perception of humans when exposed to lights of specific colors, flash intensity, flash rate, and other parameters. Thus, emergency warning lights have been designed accordingly to provide correct visual signaling, and make decision making easier in potentially dangerous situations.

Considering these aspects, the study of the trends and forecasts of the emergency warning lights market becomes an important read.

Emergency Warning Lights Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the emergency warning lights market can be segmented as:

Incandescent

LEDs

Flashtubes (Strobe Lights)

Others

On the basis of color type, the emergency warning lights market can be segmented as:

Red

Blue

Green

Multicolor

Others

On the basis of end use, the emergency warning lights market can be segmented as:

Emergency Response Vehicles

Law Enforcement

Industrial

Construction

Road Safety and Traffic

Others

Emergency Warning Lights Market: Dynamics

There is growing demand for emergency warning lights, as there is an increasing need for better coordination and management of public areas during emergency situations. Efforts are being taken to further enhance the already huge body of research work, and design better visual warning systems using emergency warning lights, to avoid loss of life and equipment in emergency situations. The increasing number of natural calamities such as floods, earthquakes, and cyclones are driving the need for more emergency response vehicles. As such, the emergency warning lights market is projected to grow. Man-made situations such as wars, armed conflicts, and accidents are also leading to the increased need for emergency management, thus, leading to more demand for emergency warning lights. Advancements in LED lighting technology have also made high quality lighting products available, thus, helping the growth of the emergency warning lights market. The falling prices of LED lights is an opportunity for manufacturers of emergency warning lights to provide affordable products to the market.

Emergency Warning Lights Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for emergency warning lights is set to grow at a good pace in the next five to ten years, as the demand for emergency response vehicles is projected to grow across the world. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be significant for the emergency warning lights market, since it is home to nearly 60% of the world’s population, and accounts for the highest sales of automotive vehicle in the world. However, emergency response systems are underdeveloped in many countries of the region. Thus, manufacturers of emergency warning lights can capitalize on the unserved regions to make gains, as economies improve their public infrastructure. Europe and North America are also large markets for emergency warning lights, with well-developed emergency response systems and guidelines. Toughening safety regulations in these regions will also help the emergency warning lights market. China, the U.S., Germany, the U.K., and India are some of the key countries to keep a watch on regarding the emergency warning lights market.

Emergency Warning Lights Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the emergency warning lights market include:

Federal Signal Corporation

Feniex Industries

Xprite USA

W. Grainger, Inc.

Tomar Electronics

McLoughlin & Eardley Group Incorporated

Code 3, Inc.

Wolo Manufacturing Corp

Truck-Lite Co., LLC

BNR Industrial

Roadtech Manufacturing

ECCO Safety Group

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, type, colour type, and end use.

