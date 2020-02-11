EMERGENCY SHUTDOWN SYSTEM MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Emergency Shutdown System Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Emergency Shutdown System Market:

Executive Summary

The oil & gas application accounted for the largest share among all applications of the ESD system market, followed by the power generation application. Safety is the most critical concern in the oil & gas industry. Lack of proper safety systems in the oil & gas industry may lead to production loss, stress on affected components and systems, and hazards during system restoration. Therefore, the market for ESD systems is expected to grow in the oil& gas application during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Emergency Shutdown System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Emergency Shutdown System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emergency Shutdown System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Proserv Ingenious Simplicity

Hima Paul Hildebrandt GmbH

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Safety switches

Emergency stop devices

Safety controllers/modules/relays

Safety sensors

Logic solver/programmable safety systems

Valves

Actuators

Market segment by Application, split into

Power generation

Oil & gas

Refining

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Paper & pulp

Metal & mining

Food & beverages

Water & wastewater

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Emergency Shutdown System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Emergency Shutdown System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Emergency Shutdown System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Emergency Shutdown System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Emergency Shutdown System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Emergency Shutdown System Market Size

2.2 Emergency Shutdown System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Emergency Shutdown System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Emergency Shutdown System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Emergency Shutdown System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Emergency Shutdown System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Emergency Shutdown System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Emergency Shutdown System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Emergency Shutdown System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Emergency Shutdown System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Emergency Shutdown System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Emergency Shutdown System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Emergency Shutdown System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB Ltd.

12.1.1 ABB Ltd. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Ltd. Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ABB Ltd. Recent Development

12.2 Emerson Electric Co.

12.2.1 Emerson Electric Co. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction

12.2.4 Emerson Electric Co. Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Emerson Electric Co. Recent Development

12.3 General Electric Company

12.3.1 General Electric Company Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction

12.3.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

12.4 Honeywell International Inc.

12.4.1 Honeywell International Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction

12.4.4 Honeywell International Inc. Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Schneider Electric SE

12.5.1 Schneider Electric SE Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction

12.5.4 Schneider Electric SE Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development

12.6 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.6.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction

12.6.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Siemens AG

12.7.1 Siemens AG Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction

12.7.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

12.8 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

12.8.1 Yokogawa Electric Corp. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction

12.8.4 Yokogawa Electric Corp. Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Yokogawa Electric Corp. Recent Development

12.9 Omron Corporation

12.9.1 Omron Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction

12.9.4 Omron Corporation Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Omron Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Proserv Ingenious Simplicity

12.10.1 Proserv Ingenious Simplicity Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction

12.10.4 Proserv Ingenious Simplicity Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Proserv Ingenious Simplicity Recent Development

12.11 Hima Paul Hildebrandt GmbH

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3665461-global-emergency-shutdown-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

