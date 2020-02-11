EMERGENCY SHUTDOWN SYSTEM MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Emergency Shutdown System Market:
Executive Summary
The oil & gas application accounted for the largest share among all applications of the ESD system market, followed by the power generation application. Safety is the most critical concern in the oil & gas industry. Lack of proper safety systems in the oil & gas industry may lead to production loss, stress on affected components and systems, and hazards during system restoration. Therefore, the market for ESD systems is expected to grow in the oil& gas application during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Emergency Shutdown System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Emergency Shutdown System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emergency Shutdown System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
- Omron Corporation
- Proserv Ingenious Simplicity
- Hima Paul Hildebrandt GmbH
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Safety switches
- Emergency stop devices
- Safety controllers/modules/relays
- Safety sensors
- Logic solver/programmable safety systems
- Valves
- Actuators
Market segment by Application, split into
- Power generation
- Oil & gas
- Refining
- Chemical
- Pharmaceutical
- Paper & pulp
- Metal & mining
- Food & beverages
- Water & wastewater
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Emergency Shutdown System are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Emergency Shutdown System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Emergency Shutdown System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Emergency Shutdown System Market Size
2.2 Emergency Shutdown System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Emergency Shutdown System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Emergency Shutdown System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Emergency Shutdown System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Emergency Shutdown System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Emergency Shutdown System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Emergency Shutdown System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Emergency Shutdown System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Emergency Shutdown System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Emergency Shutdown System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Emergency Shutdown System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Emergency Shutdown System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ABB Ltd.
12.1.1 ABB Ltd. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction
12.1.4 ABB Ltd. Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ABB Ltd. Recent Development
12.2 Emerson Electric Co.
12.2.1 Emerson Electric Co. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction
12.2.4 Emerson Electric Co. Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Emerson Electric Co. Recent Development
12.3 General Electric Company
12.3.1 General Electric Company Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction
12.3.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 General Electric Company Recent Development
12.4 Honeywell International Inc.
12.4.1 Honeywell International Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction
12.4.4 Honeywell International Inc. Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Schneider Electric SE
12.5.1 Schneider Electric SE Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction
12.5.4 Schneider Electric SE Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development
12.6 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
12.6.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction
12.6.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Siemens AG
12.7.1 Siemens AG Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction
12.7.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Siemens AG Recent Development
12.8 Yokogawa Electric Corp.
12.8.1 Yokogawa Electric Corp. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction
12.8.4 Yokogawa Electric Corp. Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Yokogawa Electric Corp. Recent Development
12.9 Omron Corporation
12.9.1 Omron Corporation Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction
12.9.4 Omron Corporation Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Omron Corporation Recent Development
12.10 Proserv Ingenious Simplicity
12.10.1 Proserv Ingenious Simplicity Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Emergency Shutdown System Introduction
12.10.4 Proserv Ingenious Simplicity Revenue in Emergency Shutdown System Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Proserv Ingenious Simplicity Recent Development
12.11 Hima Paul Hildebrandt GmbH
Continuous…
