Emergency Oxygen Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Aircraft emergency oxygen systems are emergency equipment fitted to pressurized commercial aircraft, intended for use when the cabin pressurisation system has failed and the cabin altitude has climbed above a safe level. It consists of a number of individual yellow oxygen masks stored in compartments near passenger seats and near areas like lavatories and galleys, and an oxygen source, like a centralized gaseous cylinder or decentralized chemical oxygen generator.

Asia-Pacific is expected to become the largest commercial aviation market. China, are transitioning to a more service-based economy, supporting sustained air travel demand into the future. Increased air travel and the resulting procurement of new aircraft in the developing region is expected to drive the passenger emergency oxygen deployment systems market, across the globe.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Air Liquide

Aviation Oxygen System

Technodinamika Holding

AeroMedix

BASA Aviation

Precise Flight

Ventura Aerospace

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type:

Chemical Oxygen Generator

Compressed Oxygen System

Segment by Application:

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

General Aviation

