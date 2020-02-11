Emergency Mobile Substation Market Research Report – Segmented by Applications, Geography, Trends and Projection 2024

Emergency Mobile Substation Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturer and market shares for company.

Mobile Substation is a completely self-contained trailer mounted substation consists of transformer, cooling equipment, high voltage switchgear and low voltage switchgear along with metering, protection relaying devices, AC and DC auxiliary power supply, surge protection, and cable connecting arrangement. The major engineering objective is to design and build a mobile Delta Star substation to meet all customer requirements and still provide ease of installation and operation after being transported to the site. A Delta Star mobile substation can be put into service within hours.

Scope of Emergency Mobile Substation Report:

Emergency Mobile Substationâs applications range from power supply during emergency or planned outages, to events, moving loads, and the integration of distributed or renewable generation.

This report mainly covers Emergency Mobile Substation products.

Emergency Mobile Substation industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and Europe. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 54.47% of the total value of global Emergency Mobile Substation. ABB is the world leading manufacturer in global Emergency Mobile Substation market with the market share of 11.27% in 2015.