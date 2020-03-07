Emergency Lighting Market Analysis by Application and Geography with Top Industry Leaders Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Hubbell Lighting Inc. (US), Cooper Industries (Ireland)

Due to technological advancement in Emergency lighting Market, the market of Emergency lighting is growing faster. Strict fire and safety regulations are giving rise to new opportunities for global participants in the emergency lighting market. Incorporating light-emitting diodes (LEDs) in red or green exit signs has been one of the most important technological advancements in emergency lighting. Most exit signs in the Emergency Lighting industry now use this Emergency Lighting technology as it has become cost-competitive when compared to other traditional illumination sources, is long-lived, and is more energy efficient.

Emergency lighting is used to automatically provide sufficient lighting for the safe evacuation of people at the time of electricity supply failure. This Emergency Lighting is required in public places like healthcare centers, corporate offices, education institutions, industrial building and other public places so that people can be evacuated safely at the time of emergency.

Emergency Lighting: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

There has also been a recent increase in using self-diagnostic systems in Emergency Lighting applications. These systems can perform a variety of self-diagnostic functions that regularly analyze the unit’s performance, verify its operation and alert the appropriate department of problems. Technological advancements in Emergency Lighting automation systems and deployment of multi-brand strategies will further stimulate the market growth. Another technological trend has been the increased use of nickel metal hydride (NiMH) batteries for both pathway and exit-sign lighting. These NiHM provides batteries with longer life, higher efficiencies and an operating temperature range between 14 and 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

Challenges

High capital investment and operational cost are the factors restraining the growth of emergency lighting market. Lack of standardization and challenges related to design of emergency lighting are also some of the factors which are influencing the growth in this emergency lighting market.

Emergency Lighting: Segmentation

Segmentation of Emergency Lighting on the basis of application:

Emergency lighting market can be segmented on the basis of various application areas where these emergency lighting are used

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others (Railways, Aircraft, Ships)

Segmentation of Emergency Lighting on the basis of power system:

Emergency lighting market can be segmented on the basis of power systems used with these emergency lighting

Self-Contained

Central

Hybrid

Segmentation of Emergency Lighting on the basis of technology:

Emergency lighting market can be segmented on the basis of technology used in this emergency lighting products

Fluorescent

LED

Incandescent

Induction

Others (High Intensity Discharge, Cold Cathode, Halogen Lamps)

Emergency Lighting: Competitive Landscape

Key Players

The major players operating in the emergency lighting market are Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Hubbell Lighting Inc. (US), Cooper Industries (Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Emerson (US), Legrand S.A. (France), Acuity Brands (U.S.), Beghelli S.p.A. (Italy), Daisalux (Spain), Zumtobel Group (Austria), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Digital Lumens (US), Fulham Co. Inc. (US), Arrow Emergency Lighting Limited (Ireland), Arts Energy (France), and Taurac (US).

Emergency Lighting: Regional Overview

On geographic basis,the emergency lighting market in North America held the largest share in 2016 in terms of revenue, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast periodbecause of high consumer awareness of the benefits of using emergency lights over other substitutes such as UPS in emergency situation.

The emergency lighting market is rapidly expanding in APAC. The countries such as India and China within Asia Pacific are still seeing rapid urbanization and therefor the overall growth and demand for infrastructure is higheras compare to other countries