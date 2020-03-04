Emergency Department Information System Market Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2026

Emergency Department Information System market information: Component (software, hardware), delivery mode (on-premise, SaaS), Application (clinical functionality, administrative functionality) and End-User (large hospitals, medium size hospital) – Global forecast till 2023For the management of data and the workflow and also for supporting the emergency division of the patient care and other operations, the emergency department information systems are used. This is one of the electronic health record systems whose main function is to support the medical care in emergency situations like clinical documentation, triage, patient entry, resource, and patient tracking, and others. Global Emergency Department Information System market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.10% during the prediction period 2017-2023.

With better technological healthcare, hospitals are also getting advanced. The healthcare centers are now providing their patients with specialized medical treatment along with better nursing facilities. Also, the growing number of hospitals in the developing and the developed economies are augmenting the growth of the global Emergency department information systems market. The emergency department information systems market is driven by the increasing demand for the various data-driven technologies, mounting emergency departmental visits, growing the older population, and the swelling number of hospitals along with the growing number of people adopting the insurance coverage.

Market Segmentation

The global emergency department information system market is divided on the basis of its component, application, delivery mode, end-user industry, and regional demand. Based on its component, the market is bifurcated into services, software, and hardware. Additionally, the software segment is classified into enterprise solutions and Best-of-Breed solutions. On the basis of its delivery mode, the global market is sectioned into on-premise and Software-as-a-Service. Based on its application, the market is segmented into administrative functionalities and clinical functionalities. On the basis of the end-user industries, it is segmented into medium-sized hospitals, large hospitals, and small hospitals.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global emergency department information system market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of the key players in the global emergency department information system market are Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Epic Systems, Healthland, Inc, Mckesson Corporation, Evident, Logibec Canada, EPOWERdoc, Inc, T-System Inc, Medical Information Technology, Inc, Siemens Healthcare, Medhost Inc, veEDIS Clinical Systems LLC, Unitedhealth Group, Inc, Wellsoft and others.

