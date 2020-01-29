Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market to grow at a CAGR of 3% through 2022

Apropos this report, global sales of emergency contraceptive pills are likely to witness dwindling growth over the span of next five years. During the forecast period, 2017-2022, the global market for emergency contraceptive pills is expected to incur a listless growth, reaching a value of over US$ 1,230 Mn. From time constraints associated to the intake of emergency contraceptive pills to their side-effects, several factors are expected to hamper the sales of emergency contraceptive pills over the forecast period.

The report projects North America as the largest market for emergency contraceptive pills. US-based organizations such as the International Consortium for Emergency Contraception, a body that aims to expand access to proper emergency contraception products, are expected to promote the use of emergency contraceptive pills. Urban cultures across developed and developing markets such as Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are showcasing the rise in mutual consent of partners towards unprotected sex. Although, unprotected coitus fuels the risks of sexually transmitted infections, and emergency contraceptive pills are unable to offer protection against venereal diseases, which further negates their status in terms of adoption.

Sales of Combination Pills to Incur Relatively Steady Gains

Products offered in the global emergency contraceptive pills market hold variable as well as similar functionalities. However, the effectiveness of these products, coupled with inclination to pills with least side effects, serves as the criteria for purchases. Combined oral contraceptives, also known as combination pills, are effective in reducing the risks of ectopic pregnancy, ovarian cancer, as well as the incidence of iron deficiencies in a state of premenstrual tension. In 2017, global sales of combination pills are pegged to hold around 40% share on global revenues. The demand for estrogen pills, on the other hand, will be declining at a faster rate over the forecast period. By the end of 2022, progesterone pills will also lose traction in their use for emergency contraception. Breast pain, hot flashes, diarrhea, and joint pain are some of the side effects associated with consumption of progesterone pills, which are expected to lower the sales in the global emergency contraceptive pills market.

Online Traders to Record Low Sales

On the basis of sales channel, growth of the global emergency contraceptive pills market will remain concentered to revenues procured from hospital pharmacies and drug stores. With the latter being the largest sales channel, emergency contraceptive pills sold through hospital pharmacies and drug stores are expected to collectively account for more than three-fifth share on global revenues.

Online sales of emergency contraceptive pills, on the contrary, will lose traction in 2017 and beyond. Despite the robust penetration of e-commerce platforms across the global sales network for emergency contraception products, the 72-hous time constraint on intake of emergency contraceptive pills is expected to factor their online sales.

Emergency Contraceptive Pills – Manufacturing Overview

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for emergency contraceptive pills. Companies such as Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Limited, HRA Pharma, Mankind Pharma Ltd., Lupin Limited, Richter Gedeon Nyrt, Cooper Pharma, Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co., and Pfizer Inc. are expected to be active in the global expansion of emergency contraceptive pills market. Manufacturers of emergency contraceptive pills are expected to put more R&D into development of pills with minimum side effects.