EMEA Sterility Testing Market Insights, Overview, Trends and Forecast To 2023

13 June 2019 – Sterilization is the process of eradicating viable microbial population from any surface or equipment. Sterility testing plays an important role in the healthcare sector, the purity and safety of any product can be determined by sterility testing. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, HIV which can be easily transferred through contaminated particles is one of the major drivers of the market growth. The EMEA Sterility Testing Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Moreover, expanding pharmaceutical and biotech industries, rising approval of the drugs, growth in R&D investments in life science research is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, precise regulatory and time-consuming approval process along with the lack of skilled labor is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The EMEA sterility testing market is segmented on the basis of product, test, application and end users. On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into kits & reagents, services, instruments, and others. On the basis of the test, the market is segmented into membrane filtration, direct inoculation sterility testing, and others. The membrane filtration segment is sub-segmented into membrane type which is further segmented into synthetic organic polymers and inorganic materials. The synthetic organic polymers, by membrane type, is sub-segmented into polysulfone, cellulose acetate, and others. The inorganic materials, by membrane type, is sub-segmented into ceramic membranes, metal membranes, others.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical industries, biotechnology industries, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic institutes, research organization, and others.

Regional Analysis

Europe is the largest sterility testing market owing to the rising healthcare expenditures, growing government support for research & development and huge patient population within the region. Moreover, growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries is boosting the market growth.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in EMEA market due to the presence of a huge patient population and continuously developing economies like India and China Moreover, increasing government support is boosting the market growth during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share in the EMEA sterility testing market due to the presence of poor economies in the African region. A majority of the market within this region is occupied by the Middle East region.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market are Merck KGaA (Germany), bioMérieux SA (France), SGS SA (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Toxikon, Inc. (U.S.), Charles River (U.S.), and others.

