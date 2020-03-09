EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Wire Covering Compound Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Wire Covering Compound market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Wire Covering Compound market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Wire Covering Compound for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;
Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.
EMEA Wire Covering Compound market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Wire Covering Compound sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Dupont
Solvay S.A.
Evonik Industries AG
Borouge
Polyone Corporation
Eastman Chemical Company
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Hanwha Chemical Corporation
SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Trelleborg AB
Aum Udyog
Electric Cable Compounds Inc.
General Cable Technologies Corporation
Melos GmbH
Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc.
Newgen Specialty Plastics Ltd.
NUC Corporation
Otech Corporation
Plasgom
S&E Specialty Polymers
Shakun Polymers Limited
Sonneborn
Techno Vinyl Polymers India Ltd.
Teknor Apex Company
Web Industries, Inc.
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Halogenated Polymer
Non-Halogenated Polymer
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Construction
Power
Communication
Automotive
Others
