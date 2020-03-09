EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Sandvik

Xiamen Tungsten

China Minmetals Corporation

Element Six

Jiangxi Yaosheng

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co

Plansee (GTP)

JXTC

Japan New Metals

AST

Kohsei Co Ltd

ALMT Corp

Kennametal

H.C.Starck

TaeguTec Ltd

Wolfram Company JSC

Buffalo Tungsten

Eurotungstene

Lineage Alloys

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Grain Sizes <1 m

Grain Sizes 1-10 m

Grain Sizes >10 m

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches

Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)

