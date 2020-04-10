In this report, the EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Steel Section market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Steel Section market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/emea-europe-middle-east-and-africa-steel-section-market-report-2018
Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Steel Section for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;
Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.
EMEA Steel Section market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Steel Section sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
ArcelorMittal
EVRAZ
Gerdau
NSSMC
Nucor
Anyang Steel Group
Celsa Steel
Hyundai Steel
Mechel
Tata Steel
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Angled Sections
Parallel Flange Channels
Tapered Flange Beams
Circular Hollow Sections
Rectangular Hollow Sections
Square Hollow Sections
Flat Sections
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Power
Railway
Industrial machinery
Oil and gas
