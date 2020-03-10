EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Foam Board Insulation Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Foam Board Insulation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Foam Board Insulation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Foam Board Insulation for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Foam Board Insulation market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Foam Board Insulation sales volume (K Units), price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Owens Corning

Foamex

JM

Kingspan Insulation

Homann Group

Recticel

Celotex

Cabot

Austrotherm

Knauf Insulation

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

EPS Foam Board

XPS Foam Board

Polyurethane Foam Board

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial building

Residential building

Industrial building

