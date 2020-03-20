EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Digital Ink Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Digital Ink market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Digital Ink market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Digital Ink for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Digital Ink market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Digital Ink sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Sun Chemical

Inx International Ink

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.

JK Group

Nazdar Company

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Marabu

Sensient Imaging Technologies

Nutec Digital Ink

Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd.

Dupont

Torrecid

Siegwerk

Spgprints

Huntsman Corporation

Dip-Tech

Kornit Digital

Avery Dennison

Wikoff Color Corporation

Independent Ink

Cabot Corporation

Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd.

Megasign

Esmalglass – Itaca Group

Braden Sutphin Ink Company

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Formulation

Solvent-based

Water-based

UV-cured

Others

By Substrate

Plastics

Textile

Ceramics & Glass

Paper

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Advertising & Promotion

Ceramic Tiles Printing

Clothing & Household Textiles

Packaging

Publication

Glass Printing

Others

