EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Digital Ink Market Report 2018

Business
Press Release

In this report, the EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Digital Ink market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Digital Ink market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Digital Ink for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;
Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Digital Ink market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Digital Ink sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Sun Chemical
Inx International Ink
Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.
JK Group
Nazdar Company
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Marabu
Sensient Imaging Technologies
Nutec Digital Ink
Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd.
Dupont
Torrecid
Siegwerk
Spgprints
Huntsman Corporation
Dip-Tech
Kornit Digital
Avery Dennison
Wikoff Color Corporation
Independent Ink
Cabot Corporation
Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd.
Megasign
Esmalglass – Itaca Group
Braden Sutphin Ink Company

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Formulation
Solvent-based
Water-based
UV-cured
Others
By Substrate
Plastics
Textile
Ceramics & Glass
Paper

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Advertising & Promotion
Ceramic Tiles Printing
Clothing & Household Textiles
Packaging
Publication
Glass Printing
Others

