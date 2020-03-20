In this report, the EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Concrete Fiber market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Concrete Fiber market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/emea-europe-middle-east-and-africa-concrete-fiber-market-report-2018



Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Concrete Fiber for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Concrete Fiber market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Concrete Fiber sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Bekaert SA

Euclid Chemical

Nycon

Sika Corporation

Propex

BASF

Fibercon International

Grace

Fabpro

Chircu Prod – Impex

BAUTECH

Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC)

FORTA

Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber

Junwei Metal Fiber

Anteng Gangxianwei

Taian Tongban Fiber

Luan Steel Fiber

Wuhan Xintu

Ganzhou Daye

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Steel Concrete Fibers

Synthetic Concrete Fiber

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Industrial Flooring

Bridge & Road

Residential & commercial Building

