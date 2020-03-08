EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Cabinet Adhesives Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Cabinet Adhesives market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Cabinet Adhesives market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Cabinet Adhesives for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Cabinet Adhesives market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Cabinet Adhesives sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Henkel AG

H.B. Fuller

3M

Ashland

Sika

Dow Chemical

AkzoNobel

Bostik SA

Pidilite Industries

LORD Corp

Wacker Chemie AG

Huntsman

ThreeBond

Avery Dennison

Franklin International

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Solventless

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Household

Commercial

Other

