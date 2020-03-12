EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Tempered Glass Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Tempered Glass market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Tempered Glass market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K sqm), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Tempered Glass for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Tempered Glass market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Tempered Glass sales volume (K sqm), price (USD/sqm), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Asahi Glass

NSG Group

Saint-Gobain

Guardian Industries

Taiwan Glass Group

Romag (UK)

Dlubak Glass

Virginia Mirror

Fuso

Press Glass

Tyneside Safety Glass

Fuyao Group

CSG Holding

Xinyi Glass

Jin Jing Group

KIBING

Sanyuan Glass

Blue Star Glass

Xuban Glass

North Glass

Golden Glass

Shuangling

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Colored Glass

Transparent Glass

Opaque Glass

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

