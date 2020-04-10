EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Talcum Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Talcum market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Talcum market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Talcum for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Talcum market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Talcum sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Imerys(France)

Mondo Minerals(Netherlands)

Specialty Minerals(US)

IMI FABI(Italy)

American Talc Company(US)

Golcha Associated(IN)

Xilolite(BR)

Hayashi-Kasei(JP)

Jai Group(India)

H.Z.M. Marmi e Pietre(Pakistan)

Nippon Talc Co(Japan)

Beihai Group(China)

Liaoning Aihai Talc(China)

Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial(China)

Guangxi Longguang Talc(China)

Liaoning Dongyu Chemical and Mining Industry(China)

Longsheng Huamei Talc(China)

Guiguang Talc(China)

Haicheng Xinda Mining(China)

Haicheng Jinghua Mineral(China)

Qixia XiangFa Talc Mineral(China)

Haicheng Chintalc Technologies New Materials(China)

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Talc Lump

Talc Powder

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Plastics and Rubber

Coatings and Painting

Paper Making

Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Cosmetics and Others

