EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) PV Inverter Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) PV Inverter market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) PV Inverter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (MW), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of PV Inverter for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA PV Inverter market competition by top manufacturers/players, with PV Inverter sales volume (MW), price (USD/W), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Sungrow Power

Huawei

TBEA

SiNENG

KSTAR

KELONG

EAST

Chint Power

SSE

Samil Power

Growatt

JFY Tech.

ZTE Quantum

NEGO

GoodWe

SAJ

GinLong

Northern Electric (Qingdao)

APS

Omnik

SMA

ABB

Omron

TMEIC

Tabuchi

Advanced Energy

KACO

Schneider

Ingeteam

Fronius

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Stand-alone inverters

Grid-tie inverters

Battery backup inverters

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Others

