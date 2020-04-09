EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Protective & Marine Coatings Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Protective & Marine Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Protective & Marine Coatings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Protective & Marine Coatings for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Protective & Marine Coatings market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Protective & Marine Coatings sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

3M

AkzoNobel

BASF

Hempel

Kansai Paints

Nippon Paints

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams

The Dow Chemical

Wacker Chemie

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyester

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Marine

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Construction

Energy & Power

Transportation

Others

