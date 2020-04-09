In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Polyester Travel Bag market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Polyester Travel Bag market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/emea-europe-middle-east-and-africa-polyester-travel-bag-market-report-2018
Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Polyester Travel Bag for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;
Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.
EMEA Polyester Travel Bag market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Polyester Travel Bag sales volume (K Units), price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
VIP Industries
VF Corporation
Briggs & Riley Travelware
MCM Worldwide
Samsonite
Rimowa
Louis Vuitton
Delsey
Antler
Hermes
Crown
HIDEO WAKAMATSU
ACE
Tumi
Santa Barbara Polo
Travelpro
Eminent
Commodore
Diplomat
Winpard
Jinhou
JINLUDA
Powerland
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Backpack Travel Bag
Duffles Travel Bag
Trolleys Travel Bag
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Male
Female
