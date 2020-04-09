EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Polyester Travel Bag Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Polyester Travel Bag market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Polyester Travel Bag market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In this report, the EMEA Polyester Travel Bag market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Polyester Travel Bag for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Polyester Travel Bag market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Polyester Travel Bag sales volume (K Units), price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

VIP Industries

VF Corporation

Briggs & Riley Travelware

MCM Worldwide

Samsonite

Rimowa

Louis Vuitton

Delsey

Antler

Hermes

Crown

HIDEO WAKAMATSU

ACE

Tumi

Santa Barbara Polo

Travelpro

Eminent

Commodore

Diplomat

Winpard

Jinhou

JINLUDA

Powerland

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Backpack Travel Bag

Duffles Travel Bag

Trolleys Travel Bag

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Male

Female

