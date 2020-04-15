EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Hydrocarbon Solvents market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Hydrocarbon Solvents market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Hydrocarbon Solvents for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Hydrocarbon Solvents market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Hydrocarbon Solvents sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

ExxonMobil Chemical

Shell Chemicals

CNPC

SINOPEC

Chevron Phillip

BASF SE

Dow Oxygenated Solvents

DuPont

Sasol Solvents

Celanese

BP

Ashland

Engen

TOP Solvent

Resolute Oil, LLC

Gandhar Oil

Oelheld GmbH

Reliance Industries Limited

SK Corp

Formasa

Total Petrochemicals

Honeywell

Lyondell

JX Nippon Oil

HCS Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Aliphatic Type

Aromatic Type

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Rubber & Polymer

Agricultural Chemicals

Others

