EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Hydrocarbon Solvents market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Hydrocarbon Solvents market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Hydrocarbon Solvents for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;
Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.
EMEA Hydrocarbon Solvents market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Hydrocarbon Solvents sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
ExxonMobil Chemical
Shell Chemicals
CNPC
SINOPEC
Chevron Phillip
BASF SE
Dow Oxygenated Solvents
DuPont
Sasol Solvents
Celanese
BP
Ashland
Engen
TOP Solvent
Resolute Oil, LLC
Gandhar Oil
Oelheld GmbH
Reliance Industries Limited
SK Corp
Formasa
Total Petrochemicals
Honeywell
Lyondell
JX Nippon Oil
HCS Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Aliphatic Type
Aromatic Type
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Paints & Coatings
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Rubber & Polymer
Agricultural Chemicals
Others
