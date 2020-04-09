EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Caustic Soda Flake Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Caustic Soda Flake market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Caustic Soda Flake market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In this report, the EMEA Caustic Soda Flake market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Caustic Soda Flake for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Caustic Soda Flake market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Caustic Soda Flake sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Dow Chemical

OxyChem

PPG Industries

Olin Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Ineos Chlor

Asahi Glass

Covestro

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AkzoNobel

Hanwha Chemical

Solvay

LG Chemical

Tokuyama Corp

SABIC

Kemira

Basf

Aditya Birla Chemicals

GACL

Shanghai Chlor-alkali

Shandong Haili Chemical

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

32% Ionic Film Caustic Soda

50% Ionic Film Caustic Soda

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Production

Chemical Processing

