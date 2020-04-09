EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Ammonium Nitrate Explosive market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Ammonium Nitrate Explosive market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Ammonium Nitrate Explosive for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Ammonium Nitrate Explosive market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Ammonium Nitrate Explosive sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Orica

IPL (Dyno Nobel)

ENAEX

MAXAM

AEL

Sasol

EPC-UK

BME Mining

NOF CORPORATION

Solar Explosives

Austin

Yunnan Anning Chemical

Guizhou Jiulian

Aihui Jiangnan Chemical

Gezhouba Explosive

Hunan Nanling Civilian Blasting Equipment

Shengli Group

China Coal Pingshuo Group

Yahua

Poly Explosives Group

Fujian Haixia Technolocy

Anhui Leiming Kehua

Hubei Kailong Chemical

Shanxi Tond Chemical

Shanxi Coking Coal Group

Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ammonium Nitrate Solution

Ammonium Nitrate Solid

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Coal Mining

Quarrying

Metal Mining

Civil Construction

