EMEA Beauty Devices Market: Advancements, Key Players, Strategies to Boost Industry Growth 2021

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a detailed report stating that the EMEA Beauty Devices Market is anticipated to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2017-2021.

Increasing pollution and exposure to UV rays are causing various skin and hair-related issues. Owing to the high demand for devices that provide quick beauty solutions, various beauty device manufacturers are integrating advanced technology with traditional beauty enhancing methods to develop highly efficient beauty devices.

EMEA Beauty Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key player in the market are Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., L’Oréal Group, Tria Beauty Inc., H.zone, Carol Cole Company, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

In the last few years, Europe has been experiencing a significant growth in terms of innovation, for instance, H.Zone Professionals (Renée Blanche) introduced a novel concept of mobile barber bus at Cosmoprof Bologna in Italy. The bus was equipped with the latest line of professional grooming products of the company.

EMEA Beauty Devices Market – Segmentation

The EMEA Beauty Devices Market is classified on the basis of product type, application, and end-user.

Based on product type, market is segregated into hair care, skin care, oral care, and others. Hair care product are sub-segmented into hair removal devices, hair styling devices, hair growth devices, and others.

The skin care products are further segmented into light/LED and photorejuvenation therapy devices, acne removal devices, cellulite reduction devices, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into domestic purpose, commercial purpose, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into professional and personalized.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of skin and hair related issues owing to the alarming rise in pollution and extended exposure to ultraviolet radiations is inducing high demand for beauty devices that project fast results. The incorporation of advanced technology for introduction of highly effective beauty devices that can be controlled remotely through smartphones and emphasis on adoption of technologically advanced beauty devices are propelling the growth of the EMEA beauty devices market.

With the launch of affordable beauty devices in the market, the reach of these devices in the developing regions has increased. Hence, increasing disposable income in emerging economies and rising middle-class population are impacting positively on the expansion of the EMEA beauty devices market. Rise in prevalence of dermatological conditions and inclination towards home-based skin care solutions are likely to propel the growth of the EMEA beauty devices market. However, increasing awareness regarding the side-effects caused by using beauty devices and availability of alternative products that are comparatively cheaper are likely to pose a threat for the growth of the EMEA beauty devices market during the forecast period of 2017-2021.

EMEA Beauty Devices Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the EMEA beauty devices market is classified into Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), The Middle East (the UAE, Israel and Saudi Arabia) and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, and Nigeria). Europe accounts for the largest share of EMEA beauty devices market due to the high demand for designer labeled high-end products and e-commerce channels. Additionally, German consumers spend more money on expensive regional and branded products, which, in turn, increase the demand for the beauty device market.

Industry Updates:

In September 2018, Foreo, a Swedish multi-national beauty brand, has launched a smallest AI-enabled smart cleaning device named the Luna Fofo. It enables personalized skincare accessible at the touch of a button.

In August 2018, Clarisonic, a skin care and beauty devices company, has launched the next generation devices that can be connected via Bluetooth to the mobile phone. The newly launched Mia Smart and Mia Prima are highly versatile and customizable smart devices by Clarisonic.

In Europe, under the sale of goods Act 1979, a beauty device or any medical device must go through some legal obligations. According to this act, any newly launched medical device will be sold out within the European Union (EA) or member states of the European Economic Area (EEA) only if it contains CE marking.

The Middle East & Africa is the fastest growing region in EMEA beauty devices market. Beauty devices market in the UAE and Saudi Arabia together account for the highest market share in the Middle East region.

